Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX: BDR): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) were traded, and its beta was 0.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.35, and it changed around $0.13 or 10.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.36M. BDR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.80, offering almost -181.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.85% since then. We note from Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 821.32K.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) trade information

Instantly BDR has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4801 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.50% year-to-date, but still down -3.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR) is 8.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.23 day(s).

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (BDR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.99%.

BDR Dividends

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (AMEX:BDR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.63% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. shares, and 5.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.53%. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Tufton Capital Management being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.58% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $0.28 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.73% or 87899.0 shares worth $0.13 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 40000.0 shares worth $58800.0, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 16400.0 shares worth around $24108.0, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.