Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) Stock Forecast 2021: $41.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 4.32 million shares of the Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.15, and it changed around $0.99 or 2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.60B. AVTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.52, offering almost 1.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.27, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.82% since then. We note from Avantor Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.

Avantor Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AVTR as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avantor Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) trade information

Instantly AVTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.35 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 31.97% year-to-date, but still up 3.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is 7.09% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVTR is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.36% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR) estimates and forecasts

Avantor Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.13 percent over the past six months and at a 41.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 63.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Avantor Inc. to make $1.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.80%.

Avantor Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 110.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 20.50% per year for the next five years.

AVTR Dividends

Avantor Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 29.

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.94% of Avantor Inc. shares, and 96.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.26%. Avantor Inc. stock is held by 588 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.87% of the shares, which is about 69.09 million shares worth $2.0 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.27% or 48.14 million shares worth $1.39 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 14.75 million shares worth $426.72 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 13.91 million shares worth around $402.37 million, which represents about 2.39% of the total shares outstanding.