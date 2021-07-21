Are The Macerich Company (NYSE: MAC) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.27, and it changed around $0.55 or 3.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.81B. MAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.99, offering almost -50.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.42, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.83% since then. We note from The Macerich Company’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.11 million.

The Macerich Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 7 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended MAC as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight. The Macerich Company is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) trade information

Instantly MAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.90 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 56.70% year-to-date, but still down -4.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) is -2.51% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.75% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MAC is forecast to be at a low of $11.50 and a high of $57.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -230.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Macerich Company (MAC) estimates and forecasts

The Macerich Company share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.68 percent over the past six months and at a -14.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 13.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $179.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect The Macerich Company to make $184.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $168.75 million and $185.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.50%. The Macerich Company earnings are expected to increase by -346.70% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 0.21% per year for the next five years.

MAC Dividends

The Macerich Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.16% of The Macerich Company shares, and 72.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.29%. The Macerich Company stock is held by 418 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 12.19% of the shares, which is about 21.88 million shares worth $255.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.66% or 19.14 million shares worth $223.96 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 5.07 million shares worth $69.89 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smead Funds Trust-Smead Value Fund held roughly 4.7 million shares worth around $60.76 million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.