Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) In 2021: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million shares of the Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.01, and it changed around $2.38 or 8.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20B. RCUS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.36, offering almost -32.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.86% since then. We note from Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 711.11K.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RCUS as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.88 for the current quarter.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) trade information

Instantly RCUS has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.21 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.31% year-to-date, but still up 12.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) is 38.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 40.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RCUS is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -118.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -24.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (RCUS) estimates and forecasts

Arcus Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.85 percent over the past six months and at a -21.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -1,633.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Arcus Biosciences Inc. to make $28.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -55.80%.

RCUS Dividends

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.92% of Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares, and 56.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.01%. Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 222 institutions, with PFM Health Sciences, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 4.75% of the shares, which is about 3.37 million shares worth $87.58 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.59% or 3.26 million shares worth $84.5 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 2.23 million shares worth $78.76 million, making up 3.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $37.87 million, which represents about 1.90% of the total shares outstanding.