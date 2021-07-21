Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 1.49 million shares of the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.08, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.87B. ADM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.30, offering almost -19.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $40.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.61% since then. We note from Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.59 million.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ADM as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is expected to report earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) trade information

Instantly ADM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.09% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.37 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.12% year-to-date, but still down -2.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) is -4.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $69.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.83% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ADM is forecast to be at a low of $55.00 and a high of $78.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM) estimates and forecasts

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.28 percent over the past six months and at a 26.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.88 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland Company to make $16.91 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $16.28 billion and $16.71 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.00%. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company earnings are expected to increase by 24.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 7.50% per year for the next five years.

ADM Dividends

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 and August 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.55 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.55% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.01 per year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.50% of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, and 80.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock is held by 1,210 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.05% of the shares, which is about 56.15 million shares worth $3.2 billion.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with 9.17% or 51.21 million shares worth $2.92 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 15.74 million shares worth $897.19 million, making up 2.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 12.88 million shares worth around $734.1 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.