Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.45, and it changed around $1.02 or 1.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.13B. APO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.45, offering almost -10.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.81% since then. We note from Apollo Global Management Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.43 million.

Apollo Global Management Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended APO as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Apollo Global Management Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) trade information

Instantly APO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 60.01 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.25% year-to-date, but still down -4.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) is 0.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.08 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.22, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APO is forecast to be at a low of $57.00 and a high of $76.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) estimates and forecasts

Apollo Global Management Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 19.17 percent over the past six months and at a 50.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 45.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $686.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Apollo Global Management Inc. to make $737 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.90%. Apollo Global Management Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -86.40% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 30.78% per year for the next five years.

APO Dividends

Apollo Global Management Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 28 and August 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 3.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.78 per year.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.79% of Apollo Global Management Inc. shares, and 80.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.24%. Apollo Global Management Inc. stock is held by 597 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 15.03% of the shares, which is about 34.91 million shares worth $1.64 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.12% or 18.87 million shares worth $887.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 8.49 million shares worth $398.99 million, making up 3.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.87 million shares worth around $276.08 million, which represents about 2.53% of the total shares outstanding.