An Analysis Of American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 4.87 million shares of the American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.23, and it changed around $2.3 or 5.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.54B. AIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $54.08, offering almost -14.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.86% since then. We note from American International Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.13 million.

American International Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended AIG as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. American International Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) trade information

Instantly AIG has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 48.25 on Tuesday, 07/20/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.75% year-to-date, but still up 1.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is 0.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 13.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AIG is forecast to be at a low of $47.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) estimates and forecasts

American International Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.79 percent over the past six months and at a 80.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 72.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect American International Group Inc. to make $11.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -43.90%. American International Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -286.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 32.66% per year for the next five years.

AIG Dividends

American International Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.71 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 2.71% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 2.71 per year.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of American International Group Inc. shares, and 93.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.17%. American International Group Inc. stock is held by 1,085 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 9.48% of the shares, which is about 81.35 million shares worth $3.76 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.06% or 77.77 million shares worth $3.59 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 24.38 million shares worth $1.13 billion, making up 2.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held roughly 24.04 million shares worth around $1.11 billion, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.