You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX).

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.51, and it changed around -$0.07 or -4.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $68.53M. PLX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.02, offering almost -364.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.56, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -3.31% since then. We note from Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PLX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Instantly PLX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7000 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -58.40% year-to-date, but still down -11.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) is -26.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PLX is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $12.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -727.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -363.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.79 percent over the past six months and at a -68.18% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -45.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. to make $6.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.97 million and $13.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -24.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -49.10%.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -95.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.48% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, and 20.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.02%. Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with Psagot Investment House Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.82% of the shares, which is about 3.1 million shares worth $13.81 million.

Burrage Capital Management LLC, with 4.68% or 2.13 million shares worth $9.48 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.22 million shares worth $1.0 million, making up 0.49% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held roughly 67000.0 shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.