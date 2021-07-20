You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO).

In today’s recent session, 0.66 million shares of the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.32, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.14B. CCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.05, offering almost -31.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.93% since then. We note from Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CCO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.21 for the current quarter.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Instantly CCO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.57 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.39% year-to-date, but still down -12.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) is -17.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCO is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.79% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 60.84 percent over the past six months and at a 16.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 58.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $496.42 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. to make $552.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.20%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -42.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 1.00% per year for the next five years.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 05 and August 09.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.19% of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, and 95.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.95%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock is held by 200 institutions, with Allianz Asset Management GmbH being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 22.27% of the shares, which is about 104.87 million shares worth $188.77 million.

Ares Management LLC, with 8.93% or 42.05 million shares worth $75.69 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

PIMCO Income Fd and Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 50.68 million shares worth $91.22 million, making up 10.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Mutual Series Fund-Mutual Quest Fund held roughly 13.84 million shares worth around $24.91 million, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.