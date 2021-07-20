Why Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2021

In the last trading session, 1.6 million shares of the Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) were traded, and its beta was 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.00, and it changed around $0.09 or 2.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $383.92M. DSX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.60, offering almost -40.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.5% since then. We note from Diana Shipping Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

Diana Shipping Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DSX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Diana Shipping Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) trade information

Instantly DSX has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.30% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.33 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 107.25% year-to-date, but still down -7.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) is -22.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DSX is forecast to be at a low of $2.40 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -125.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) estimates and forecasts

Diana Shipping Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 69.49 percent over the past six months and at a 185.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 109.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 233.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $43.35 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. to make $52.23 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $37.15 million and $39.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 32.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.90%. Diana Shipping Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -848.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

DSX Dividends

Diana Shipping Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 30.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.67% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares, and 21.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.21%. Diana Shipping Inc. stock is held by 71 institutions, with Kopernik Global Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.60% of the shares, which is about 2.38 million shares worth $7.12 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.69% or 1.55 million shares worth $4.64 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 2.31 million shares worth $5.04 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 0.64 million shares worth around $1.93 million, which represents about 0.70% of the total shares outstanding.