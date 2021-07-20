United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX: UAMY) Stock Forecast 2021: $0.60 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 3.11 million shares of the United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) were traded, and its beta was 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.87, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.43M. UAMY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.56, offering almost -194.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.71% since then. We note from United States Antimony Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) trade information

Instantly UAMY has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9925 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 66.51% year-to-date, but still down -10.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY) is -4.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.60, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -45.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UAMY is forecast to be at a low of $0.60 and a high of $0.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 31.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.03% from its current level to reach the projected low.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.00%.

UAMY Dividends

United States Antimony Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

United States Antimony Corporation (AMEX:UAMY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.28% of United States Antimony Corporation shares, and 3.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.35%. United States Antimony Corporation stock is held by 37 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.78% of the shares, which is about 0.81 million shares worth $0.42 million.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co., with 0.66% or 0.68 million shares worth $0.35 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 0.41 million shares worth $0.21 million, making up 0.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $0.18 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.