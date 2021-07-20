TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) In 2021: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In the last trading session, 1.96 million shares of the TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.39, and it changed around $0.38 or 12.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $167.13M. PETZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.52, offering almost -328.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.03% since then. We note from TDH Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 613.49K.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) trade information

Instantly PETZ has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.63 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 83.24% year-to-date, but still up 27.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) is 10.06% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19510.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.90%.

PETZ Dividends

TDH Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 26.

TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 81.68% of TDH Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.89%. TDH Holdings Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.29% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.41 million.

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, with 0.12% or 64290.0 shares worth $0.17 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 18662.0 shares worth $48147.0, making up 0.03% of all outstanding shares.