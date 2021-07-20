Support.com Inc.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of SPRT Stock In 2021

In the last trading session, 3.33 million shares of the Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.39, and it changed around $0.4 or 10.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $109.79M. SPRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.45, offering almost -115.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.56% since then. We note from Support.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Support.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SPRT as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Support.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) trade information

Instantly SPRT has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.67 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.0%. The company’s shares are currently up 99.55% year-to-date, but still down -1.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) is 7.33% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -46.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPRT is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 31.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Support.com Inc. (SPRT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.00%. Support.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -88.60% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

SPRT Dividends

Support.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 04 and August 09.

Support.com Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.36% of Support.com Inc. shares, and 50.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.39%. Support.com Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.45% of the shares, which is about 0.83 million shares worth $3.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.42% or 0.82 million shares worth $3.79 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.56 million shares worth $2.57 million, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.96 million, which represents about 0.87% of the total shares outstanding.