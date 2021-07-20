SuperCom Ltd.’s (NASDAQ: SPCB) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 6.05 million shares of the SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.41, and it changed around $0.18 or 15.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.73M. SPCB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.95, offering almost -109.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.65% since then. We note from SuperCom Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.48 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 584.84K.

SuperCom Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SPCB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SuperCom Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) trade information

Instantly SPCB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 15.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 19.42% year-to-date, but still down -6.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) is -8.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPCB is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -41.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SuperCom Ltd. (SPCB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SuperCom Ltd. to make $3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -54.30%.

SPCB Dividends

SuperCom Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 30.

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.91% of SuperCom Ltd. shares, and 2.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.60%. SuperCom Ltd. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Fortress Investment Group LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.66% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 0.47% or 75660.0 shares worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 8931.0 shares worth $14378.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.