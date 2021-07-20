Shares Of 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) Could Show A Loss Of -1206.19%

In the last trading session, 2.77 million shares of the 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.41, and it changed around -$0.18 or -0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.57B. QFIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $45.00, offering almost -53.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.67, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.12% since then. We note from 360 DigiTech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

360 DigiTech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended QFIN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 360 DigiTech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current quarter.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Instantly QFIN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.27 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 149.45% year-to-date, but still up 10.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is -33.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $297.12, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QFIN is forecast to be at a low of $216.43 and a high of $384.15. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1206.19% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -635.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

360 DigiTech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 106.24 percent over the past six months and at a 20.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 26.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -16.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.40%, up from the previous year.

QFIN Dividends

360 DigiTech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 23 and August 27.

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.51% of 360 DigiTech Inc. shares, and 58.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.02%. 360 DigiTech Inc. stock is held by 187 institutions, with Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.26% of the shares, which is about 13.57 million shares worth $352.98 million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with 6.92% or 9.16 million shares worth $238.19 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 1.43 million shares worth $24.87 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.36 million shares worth around $23.68 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.