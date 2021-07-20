Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ: EYES) Stock Forecast 2021: $10.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In the last trading session, 1.66 million shares of the Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) were traded, and its beta was 3.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.86, and it changed around $0.08 or 2.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $147.14M. EYES currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.00, offering almost -418.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.69, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 82.12% since then. We note from Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.44 million.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EYES as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) trade information

Instantly EYES has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.34 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.06%. The company’s shares are currently up 106.42% year-to-date, but still down -4.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) is -44.86% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 61.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EYES is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -159.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -159.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (EYES) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240k in revenue for the current quarter. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $472k and $497k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -49.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.60%.

EYES Dividends

Second Sight Medical Products Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 26.

Second Sight Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.63% of Second Sight Medical Products Inc. shares, and 12.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.68%. Second Sight Medical Products Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.58% of the shares, which is about 1.0 million shares worth $8.25 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 3.30% or 0.92 million shares worth $7.61 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.41 million shares worth $3.36 million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $1.53 million, which represents about 0.66% of the total shares outstanding.