Root Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 2.68 million shares of the Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.96, and it changed around -$0.08 or -1.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.08B. ROOT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.48, offering almost -270.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.5% since then. We note from Root Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.12 million.

Root Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended ROOT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Root Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) trade information

Instantly ROOT has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.08 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.33% year-to-date, but still down -11.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) is -27.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.58, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ROOT is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -276.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Root Inc. (ROOT) estimates and forecasts

Root Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.92 percent over the past six months and at a 57.38% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 39.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $182.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Root Inc. to make $227.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.90%.

Root Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -27.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 37.20% per year for the next five years.

ROOT Dividends

Root Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05.

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.54% of Root Inc. shares, and 58.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.15%. Root Inc. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 10.71% of the shares, which is about 9.26 million shares worth $145.46 million.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with 10.71% or 9.26 million shares worth $145.46 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 1.28 million shares worth $17.29 million, making up 1.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.76 million shares worth around $12.01 million, which represents about 0.88% of the total shares outstanding.