Risk-Takers Will Like QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: QTS).

In today’s recent session, 4.06 million shares of the QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.44, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.33B. QTS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $78.65, offering almost -1.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.8% since then. We note from QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended QTS as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. QTS Realty Trust Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) trade information

Instantly QTS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 77.76 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.41%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.06% year-to-date, but still down -0.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) is 0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.06, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that QTS is forecast to be at a low of $72.00 and a high of $78.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -0.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) estimates and forecasts

QTS Realty Trust Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.65 percent over the past six months and at a -7.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 120.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $150.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect QTS Realty Trust Inc. to make $155.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.00%.

QTS Dividends

QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 3.23 per year.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.94% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares, and 119.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 120.74%. QTS Realty Trust Inc. stock is held by 474 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.60% of the shares, which is about 9.36 million shares worth $580.49 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.14% or 6.97 million shares worth $432.46 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 2.74 million shares worth $178.24 million, making up 3.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund held roughly 1.85 million shares worth around $114.73 million, which represents about 2.69% of the total shares outstanding.