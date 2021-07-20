PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.42, and it changed around $0.58 or 3.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.01B. PCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.75, offering almost -117.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.56% since then. We note from PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Instantly PCT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.44 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.80% year-to-date, but still down -14.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is -26.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 56.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PCT is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -192.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -70.52% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.95% of PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares, and 27.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 33.22%. PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock is held by 86 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 14.64% of the shares, which is about 17.18 million shares worth $438.15 million.

Samlyn Capital, LLC, with 2.80% or 3.29 million shares worth $83.8 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Weiss Strategic Interval Fd and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 68736.0 shares worth $1.75 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 64980.0 shares worth around $1.68 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.