Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 4.17 million shares of the Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $88.65, and it changed around $1.67 or 1.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $239.38B. ORCL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $88.85, offering almost -0.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.66, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.47% since then. We note from Oracle Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.42 million.

Oracle Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 19 recommended ORCL as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Oracle Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.97 for the current quarter.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) trade information

Instantly ORCL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.92% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 88.93 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.46% year-to-date, but still down -0.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is 12.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.61, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORCL is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $115.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.72% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Oracle Corporation (ORCL) estimates and forecasts

Oracle Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 40.79 percent over the past six months and at a -0.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.77 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Oracle Corporation to make $10.25 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.10%. Oracle Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 47.80% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 10.60% per year for the next five years.

ORCL Dividends

Oracle Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 08 and September 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 1.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 1.55 per year.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.03% of Oracle Corporation shares, and 49.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.11%. Oracle Corporation stock is held by 2,627 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 5.63% of the shares, which is about 162.24 million shares worth $11.38 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.47% or 128.82 million shares worth $9.04 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 49.8 million shares worth $3.49 billion, making up 1.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 37.98 million shares worth around $2.67 billion, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.