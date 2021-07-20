Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 2.24 million shares of the Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.77, and it changed around $0.04 or 0.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.04B. LU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.17, offering almost -129.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.61, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.82% since then. We note from Lufax Holding Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.79 million.

Lufax Holding Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LU as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Instantly LU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.60 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -38.52% year-to-date, but still down -3.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is -29.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $108.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LU is forecast to be at a low of $67.13 and a high of $140.68. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1504.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -665.45% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Lufax Holding Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.69 percent over the past six months and at a 10.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Lufax Holding Ltd to make $2.44 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.90%.

Lufax Holding Ltd earnings are expected to increase by -7.30% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 14.60% per year for the next five years.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 26.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Lufax Holding Ltd shares, and 7.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.77%. Lufax Holding Ltd stock is held by 204 institutions, with Capital Research Global Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.31% of the shares, which is about 32.16 million shares worth $466.99 million.

Capital World Investors, with 1.16% or 28.51 million shares worth $413.97 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Capital World Growth and Income Fund and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 39.1 million shares worth $567.78 million, making up 1.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 9.43 million shares worth around $133.92 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.