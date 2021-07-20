Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) Stock Forecast: By 2021, Bulls Expect $17.00 Per Share

In the last trading session, 1.36 million shares of the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) were traded, and its beta was 3.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.40, and it changed around -$0.24 or -2.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.13B. LBRT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.78, offering almost -55.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.02% since then. We note from Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended LBRT as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) trade information

Instantly LBRT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.73 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.57% year-to-date, but still down -16.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) is -20.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LBRT is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $17.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) estimates and forecasts

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -9.81 percent over the past six months and at a 67.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 33.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 147.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $598.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. to make $643.31 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $98.77 million and $147.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 506.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 336.20%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -357.00% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 15.10% per year for the next five years.

LBRT Dividends

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 30.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.60% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. shares, and 48.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.71%. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock is held by 197 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.38% of the shares, which is about 14.23 million shares worth $160.69 million.

Riverstone Holdings LLC, with 7.24% or 12.3 million shares worth $138.87 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 6.59 million shares worth $98.53 million, making up 3.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 3.66 million shares worth around $44.02 million, which represents about 2.16% of the total shares outstanding.