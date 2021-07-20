Let’s Get Started On The Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRB) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.05, and it changed around -$0.04 or -3.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.37M. CLRB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.98, offering almost -183.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 3.81% since then. We note from Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 744.21K.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLRB as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) trade information

Instantly CLRB has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -49.52% year-to-date, but still down -8.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) is -19.85% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.81 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLRB is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -852.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -185.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (CLRB) estimates and forecasts

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.02 percent over the past six months and at a 39.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 16.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 59.50%.

CLRB Dividends

Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 13.

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.54% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares, and 38.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.90%. Cellectar Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Consonance Capital Management LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.73% of the shares, which is about 4.07 million shares worth $6.56 million.

Sio Capital Management, LLC, with 4.15% or 2.19 million shares worth $3.52 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.2 million shares worth $1.94 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.54 million, which represents about 0.64% of the total shares outstanding.