It’s Easy To Bet On Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 24.7 million shares of the Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) were traded, and its beta was 2.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.90, and it changed around -$0.6 or -13.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $471.21M. ATOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.80, offering almost -151.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.23% since then. We note from Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 28.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.82 million.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATOS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Instantly ATOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.15 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 45.45%. The company’s shares are currently up 310.53% year-to-date, but still down -30.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) is -24.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATOS is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -105.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -79.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 93.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 91.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 52.40%.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 16.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.04% of Atossa Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 12.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.09%. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.73% of the shares, which is about 3.3 million shares worth $6.97 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.63% or 3.18 million shares worth $6.71 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 2.08 million shares worth $4.39 million, making up 1.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $2.11 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.