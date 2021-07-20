Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.97 million shares of the Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.50, and it changed around -$4.0 or -47.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $139.15M. INTZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.90, offering almost -564.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.06, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -34.67% since then. We note from Intrusion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 361.11K.

Intrusion Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended INTZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Intrusion Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) trade information

Instantly INTZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -47.06% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.88 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 58.64%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.76% year-to-date, but still down -15.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) is -45.89% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INTZ is forecast to be at a low of $13.50 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -455.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -200.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intrusion Inc. (INTZ) estimates and forecasts

Intrusion Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.11 percent over the past six months and at a -20.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 157.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Intrusion Inc. to make $5.96 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 275.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.50%.

INTZ Dividends

Intrusion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 16.

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.40% of Intrusion Inc. shares, and 26.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.91%. Intrusion Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 3.37% of the shares, which is about 0.5 million shares worth $11.75 million.

Redmond Asset Management, LLC, with 1.71% or 0.26 million shares worth $5.97 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.28 million shares worth $6.59 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.2 million shares worth around $4.56 million, which represents about 1.31% of the total shares outstanding.