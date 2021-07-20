Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 16.12 million shares of the Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.47, and it changed around $4.83 or 29.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $196.35M. IMNM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.78, offering almost -197.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.27, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.82% since then. We note from Immunome Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 90.71K.

Immunome Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IMNM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Immunome Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.39 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) trade information

Instantly IMNM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 29.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.35 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.83%. The company’s shares are currently up 71.90% year-to-date, but still down -1.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) is -0.95% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMNM is forecast to be at a low of $54.00 and a high of $54.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -151.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -151.51% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Immunome Inc. (IMNM) estimates and forecasts

Immunome Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.19 percent over the past six months and at a 65.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.90%.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Immunome Inc. to make $4.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,105.10%.

IMNM Dividends

Immunome Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 12.

Immunome Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.80% of Immunome Inc. shares, and 16.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.19%. Immunome Inc. stock is held by 48 institutions, with Alpine Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.77% of the shares, which is about 0.8 million shares worth $26.96 million.

Prentice Capital Management, LP, with 2.82% or 0.33 million shares worth $11.25 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 0.23 million shares worth $4.74 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 93273.0 shares worth around $3.16 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.