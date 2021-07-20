Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: IKNA) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 1.89 million shares of the Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.14, and it changed around $1.7 or 14.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $361.85M. IKNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.61, offering almost -186.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.29% since then. We note from Ikena Oncology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 127.10K.

Ikena Oncology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IKNA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ikena Oncology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.36 for the current quarter.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) trade information

Instantly IKNA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 14.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.00 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.25% year-to-date, but still down -24.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) is -18.58% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.89% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IKNA is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -128.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -105.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (IKNA) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Ikena Oncology Inc. to make $4.03 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

IKNA Dividends

Ikena Oncology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Ikena Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Ikena Oncology Inc. shares, and 82.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 82.77%. Ikena Oncology Inc. stock is held by 36 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 25.52% of the shares, which is about 9.15 million shares worth $258.47 million.

FMR, LLC, with 10.54% or 3.78 million shares worth $106.72 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 0.52 million shares worth $9.35 million, making up 1.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $7.27 million, which represents about 0.83% of the total shares outstanding.