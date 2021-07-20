Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 2.1 million shares of the Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.69, and it changed around -$0.25 or -6.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $525.87M. HUT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.00, offering almost -252.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.28% since then. We note from Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) trade information

Instantly HUT has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.91 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 34.18% year-to-date, but still down -25.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) is -3.91% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.64% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HUT is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -279.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -279.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT) estimates and forecasts

HUT Dividends

Hut 8 Mining Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.33% of Hut 8 Mining Corp. shares, and 12.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.93%. Hut 8 Mining Corp. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Captrust Financial Advisors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.01% of the shares, which is about 19710.0 shares worth $0.15 million.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7.29 million shares worth $55.24 million, making up 5.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Vectors Digital Transformation ETF held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.53 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.