How To Invest In Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.63 million shares of the Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.74, and it changed around -$0.5 or -4.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.69B. OUST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.73, offering almost -82.03% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.48% since then. We note from Ouster Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.25 million.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) trade information

Instantly OUST has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.03 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.15% year-to-date, but still down -18.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) is -10.57% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 41.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OUST is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -105.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -43.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.05 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Ouster Inc. to make $8.95 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

OUST Dividends

Ouster Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 06.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.07% of Ouster Inc. shares, and 25.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.41%. Ouster Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Tao Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.97% of the shares, which is about 11.25 million shares worth $95.65 million.

Spring Creek Capital LLC, with 1.13% or 1.82 million shares worth $15.5 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF and JP Morgan ETF Tr-BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2021. The former held 21682.0 shares worth $0.27 million, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan ETF Tr-BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF held roughly 16007.0 shares worth around $0.2 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.