HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In today’s recent session, 2.09 million shares of the HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $246.70, and it changed around $29.07 or 13.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $73.69B. HCA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $221.71, offering almost 10.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $103.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 58.18% since then. We note from HCA Healthcare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.34 million.

HCA Healthcare Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended HCA as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. HCA Healthcare Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $3.16 for the current quarter.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) trade information

Instantly HCA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 249.52 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.33% year-to-date, but still down -1.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is 5.03% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.98 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $227.33, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -8.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HCA is forecast to be at a low of $150.00 and a high of $260.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 39.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) estimates and forecasts

HCA Healthcare Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.95 percent over the past six months and at a 29.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 60.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect HCA Healthcare Inc. to make $13.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.00%. HCA Healthcare Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 8.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 13.09% per year for the next five years.

HCA Dividends

HCA Healthcare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 20 and July 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.88 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 0.88% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.35% of HCA Healthcare Inc. shares, and 69.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.70%. HCA Healthcare Inc. stock is held by 1,150 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 7.10% of the shares, which is about 23.47 million shares worth $4.42 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.36% or 21.01 million shares worth $3.96 billion as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 7.66 million shares worth $1.44 billion, making up 2.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. held roughly 6.37 million shares worth around $1.1 billion, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.