Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Retail Properties of America Inc. Stocks (NYSE: RPAI)

In today’s recent session, 2.51 million shares of the Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.92, and it changed around $0.52 or 4.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.48B. RPAI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.79, offering almost -7.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.88% since then. We note from Retail Properties of America Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Retail Properties of America Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended RPAI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Retail Properties of America Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) trade information

Instantly RPAI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.19 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.18% year-to-date, but still down -4.44% over the last five days. On the other hand, Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) is -4.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RPAI is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $14.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.67% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI) estimates and forecasts

Retail Properties of America Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.51 percent over the past six months and at a 4.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 75.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $109.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Retail Properties of America Inc. to make $110.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $96.33 million and $107.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -32.80%. Retail Properties of America Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -55.40% in 2021, but the outlook is negative -4.49% per year for the next five years.

RPAI Dividends

Retail Properties of America Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.63 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 2.63% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 5.62 per year.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of Retail Properties of America Inc. shares, and 93.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.33%. Retail Properties of America Inc. stock is held by 349 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 18.84% of the shares, which is about 40.45 million shares worth $423.93 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 15.81% or 33.94 million shares worth $355.69 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2021. The former held 14.4 million shares worth $173.57 million, making up 6.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held roughly 9.57 million shares worth around $88.13 million, which represents about 4.46% of the total shares outstanding.