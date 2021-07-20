Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Li Auto Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: LI)

In the last trading session, 7.7 million shares of the Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.54, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.73% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.23B. LI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $47.70, offering almost -56.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.14% since then. We note from Li Auto Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.86 million.

Li Auto Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended LI as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Li Auto Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Instantly LI has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.73% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.09 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.93% year-to-date, but still down -6.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) is -1.10% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.17 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $258.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LI is forecast to be at a low of $146.98 and a high of $397.36. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1201.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -381.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Li Auto Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.32 percent over the past six months and at a -40.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 30.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 110.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $682.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Li Auto Inc. to make $814.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $300.99 million and $386.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 126.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 110.80%.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 26.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.10% of Li Auto Inc. shares, and 15.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.88%. Li Auto Inc. stock is held by 296 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.04% of the shares, which is about 14.8 million shares worth $370.09 million.

Coatue Management, LLC, with 1.76% or 12.79 million shares worth $319.68 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 3.14 million shares worth $61.98 million, making up 0.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held roughly 1.54 million shares worth around $38.58 million, which represents about 0.21% of the total shares outstanding.