Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH)

In the last trading session, 1.87 million shares of the Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.22, and it changed around -$0.24 or -4.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $182.45M. ORPH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.77, offering almost -1389.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.0% since then. We note from Orphazyme A/S’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.78 million.

Orphazyme A/S stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ORPH as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Orphazyme A/S is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.7 for the current quarter.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) trade information

Instantly ORPH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.68 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.35% year-to-date, but still down -13.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) is -64.15% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.59, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.23% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ORPH is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $19.88. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -280.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 80.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Orphazyme A/S (ORPH) estimates and forecasts

Orphazyme A/S share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -59.12 percent over the past six months and at a -116.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.80%.

ORPH Dividends

Orphazyme A/S’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Orphazyme A/S shares, and 0.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.83%. Orphazyme A/S stock is held by 9 institutions, with Point72 Asset Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 0.13 million shares worth $1.12 million.

Millennium Management LLC, with 0.35% or 0.12 million shares worth $1.02 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.