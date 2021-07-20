Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around -$0.05 or -5.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.10M. BHAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.20, offering almost -185.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.49% since then. We note from Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.41 million.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) trade information

Instantly BHAT has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9100 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.16% year-to-date, but still down -14.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) is -7.00% down in the 30-day period.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (BHAT) estimates and forecasts

BHAT Dividends

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 05.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 44.27% of Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. shares, and 7.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.94%. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.25% of the shares, which is about 0.67 million shares worth $0.91 million.

Two Sigma Advisers, LP, with 0.13% or 71800.0 shares worth $97648.0 as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 13117.0 shares worth $10885.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.