Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: FRLN): Stock Forecast For 2021 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 4.5 million shares of the Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.70, and it changed around -$0.68 or -9.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $240.18M. FRLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.69, offering almost -223.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.39, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.63% since then. We note from Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 54960.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.99K.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended FRLN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.97 for the current quarter.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) trade information

Instantly FRLN has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.40 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 56.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -63.31% year-to-date, but still down -17.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) is -24.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 65250.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.4 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 73.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRLN is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -377.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -153.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (FRLN) estimates and forecasts

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.10 percent over the past six months and at a 44.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%.

FRLN Dividends

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.23% of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc shares, and 33.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.88%. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc stock is held by 23 institutions, with Eventide Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 6.93% of the shares, which is about 2.49 million shares worth $30.57 million.

Novo Holdings A/S, with 6.59% or 2.36 million shares worth $29.04 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Hartford Healthcare Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.26 million shares worth $15.47 million, making up 3.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Hartford Healthcare Fund held roughly 0.29 million shares worth around $5.21 million, which represents about 0.81% of the total shares outstanding.