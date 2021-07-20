FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 1.77 million shares of the FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) were traded, and its beta was 0.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.53, and it changed around -$0.14 or -1.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.23B. FINV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.61, offering almost -40.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 79.15% since then. We note from FinVolution Group’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

FinVolution Group stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended FINV as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. FinVolution Group is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

Instantly FINV has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.26 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.84%. The company’s shares are currently up 182.02% year-to-date, but still down -4.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) is -24.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FINV is forecast to be at a low of $58.95 and a high of $74.95. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -895.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -682.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 38.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $311.41 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect FinVolution Group to make $349.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2020. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $223.23 million and $216.11 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 39.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 61.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.90%. FinVolution Group earnings are expected to increase by -13.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 2.48% per year for the next five years.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 23 and August 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.17. It is important to note, however, that the 2.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.82% of FinVolution Group shares, and 34.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.14%. FinVolution Group stock is held by 113 institutions, with Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 13.07% of the shares, which is about 21.86 million shares worth $153.22 million.

Wells Fargo & Company, with 6.92% or 11.56 million shares worth $81.04 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2021. The former held 4.4 million shares worth $29.54 million, making up 2.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $3.45 million, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.