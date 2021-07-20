Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE: ENZ): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 9.08 million shares of the Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.95, and it changed around -$0.12 or -3.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $151.69M. ENZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.85, offering almost -64.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.80, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.98% since then. We note from Enzo Biochem Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 432.02K.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) trade information

Instantly ENZ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.50 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.83% year-to-date, but still down -3.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) is 5.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.88 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENZ is forecast to be at a low of $5.50 and a high of $5.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -86.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -86.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -64.00%.

ENZ Dividends

Enzo Biochem Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 09.

Enzo Biochem Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.83% of Enzo Biochem Inc. shares, and 57.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.83%. Enzo Biochem Inc. stock is held by 111 institutions, with Harbert Fund Advisors, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 10.68% of the shares, which is about 5.18 million shares worth $17.81 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.06% or 3.91 million shares worth $13.44 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Evermore Global Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2021. The former held 2.7 million shares worth $7.89 million, making up 5.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Evermore Global Value Fd held roughly 2.61 million shares worth around $8.96 million, which represents about 5.38% of the total shares outstanding.