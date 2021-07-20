Could U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.58 million shares of the U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) were traded, and its beta was 1.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.96, and it changed around -$0.06 or -6.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $90.60M. USWS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.37, offering almost -251.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.04% since then. We note from U.S. Well Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.34 million.

U.S. Well Services Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended USWS as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. U.S. Well Services Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) trade information

Instantly USWS has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1900 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 19.33%. The company’s shares are currently up 131.38% year-to-date, but still down -13.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) is 6.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that USWS is forecast to be at a low of $1.20 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -56.25% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -25.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) estimates and forecasts

U.S. Well Services Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.34 percent over the past six months and at a 87.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 33.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 89.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect U.S. Well Services Inc. to make $93 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $39.84 million and $44.04 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 114.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 111.20%.

USWS Dividends

U.S. Well Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 09.

U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.74% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, and 45.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.81%. U.S. Well Services Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with Crestview Partners III GP, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 22.53% of the shares, which is about 20.38 million shares worth $21.19 million.

TCW Group, Inc. (The), with 11.06% or 10.0 million shares worth $10.4 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 1.27 million shares worth $1.32 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.46 million shares worth around $0.48 million, which represents about 0.51% of the total shares outstanding.