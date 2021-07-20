Could L Brands Inc.’s (NYSE: LB) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 1.94 million shares of the L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $73.18, and it changed around $3.16 or 4.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.62B. LB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.87, offering almost -6.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $17.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.72% since then. We note from L Brands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.40 million.

L Brands Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended LB as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. L Brands Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current quarter.

L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) trade information

Instantly LB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.51% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 77.66 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.77%. The company’s shares are currently up 88.28% year-to-date, but still down -8.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) is 11.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.14 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LB is forecast to be at a low of $62.00 and a high of $111.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

L Brands Inc. (LB) estimates and forecasts

L Brands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 54.91 percent over the past six months and at a 77.17% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 44.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 308.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -37.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect L Brands Inc. to make $2.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.60%. L Brands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 326.50% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 24.21% per year for the next five years.

LB Dividends

L Brands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 0.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.05% of L Brands Inc. shares, and 80.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.79%. L Brands Inc. stock is held by 641 institutions, with Lone Pine Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 9.42% of the shares, which is about 26.27 million shares worth $976.8 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.29% or 23.13 million shares worth $860.11 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 7.54 million shares worth $280.55 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.29 million shares worth around $234.09 million, which represents about 2.26% of the total shares outstanding.