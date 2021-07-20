Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 10.47 million shares of the Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.20, and it changed around -$0.59 or -2.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.79B. CCIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $64.86, offering almost -192.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.76% since then. We note from Churchill Capital Corp IV’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.97 million.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) trade information

Instantly CCIV has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.11 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 121.78% year-to-date, but still down -17.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) is -5.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV) estimates and forecasts

CCIV Dividends

Churchill Capital Corp IV’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares, and 12.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.29%. Churchill Capital Corp IV stock is held by 223 institutions, with Magnetar Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.54% of the shares, which is about 5.26 million shares worth $121.93 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 1.32% or 2.73 million shares worth $63.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2020. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $1.2 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $2.56 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.