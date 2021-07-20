Can Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.84 million shares of the Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.30, and it changed around -$1.64 or -27.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $21.80M. DTST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.80, offering almost -802.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.64, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -7.91% since then. We note from Data Storage Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.04 million.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) trade information

Instantly DTST has showed a red trend with a performance of -27.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.27 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 48.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.76% year-to-date, but still down -47.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST) is -23.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 65910.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Data Storage Corporation (DTST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%.

DTST Dividends

Data Storage Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 01.

Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ:DTST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 57.45% of Data Storage Corporation shares, and 0.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.00%.