Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Shares Could Drop Up To -87.27%

In the last trading session, 2.94 million shares of the Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.68, and it changed around $0.2 or 1.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.09B. BFLY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.13, offering almost -172.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.86% since then. We note from Butterfly Network Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.10 million.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Instantly BFLY has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.45 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -46.03% year-to-date, but still down -14.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is -23.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BFLY is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -87.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Butterfly Network Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.12 percent over the past six months and at a 97.10% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.10%.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.96% of Butterfly Network Inc. shares, and 39.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.12%.