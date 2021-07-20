BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 4.55 million shares of the BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.32, and it changed around $0.44 or 4.45% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.85B. BB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.77, offering almost -178.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 57.66% since then. We note from BlackBerry Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.25 million.

BlackBerry Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 6 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BB as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. BlackBerry Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Instantly BB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.45% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.21 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.02% year-to-date, but still down -12.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) is -26.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.86, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -4.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BB is forecast to be at a low of $4.50 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -93.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 56.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

BlackBerry Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.41 percent over the past six months and at a -150.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -163.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -250.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -14.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $163.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BlackBerry Limited to make $202.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.80%.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 22 and September 27.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.48% of BlackBerry Limited shares, and 42.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 42.85%. BlackBerry Limited stock is held by 456 institutions, with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.25% of the shares, which is about 46.72 million shares worth $393.89 million.

Primecap Management Company, with 7.78% or 44.05 million shares worth $371.32 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 13.47 million shares worth $113.53 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 9.98 million shares worth around $84.09 million, which represents about 1.76% of the total shares outstanding.