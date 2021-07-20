Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 3.25 million shares of the Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) were traded, and its beta was 1.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.14, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.89B. BBBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.90, offering almost -98.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 68.35% since then. We note from Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.86 million.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 12 recommended BBBY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Instantly BBBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.70 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.38%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.82% year-to-date, but still down -9.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is -7.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BBBY is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $44.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.04 percent over the past six months and at a 251.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 162.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.03 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to make $2 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.20%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 29 and October 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.51 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 2.51% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.42% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, and 99.83% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 101.27%. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock is held by 367 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 18.83% of the shares, which is about 20.08 million shares worth $585.36 million.

FMR, LLC, with 13.09% or 13.96 million shares worth $406.94 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2021. The former held 10.5 million shares worth $370.97 million, making up 9.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 8.14 million shares worth around $227.71 million, which represents about 7.63% of the total shares outstanding.