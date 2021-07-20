Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 2.49 million shares of the Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.60, and it changed around -$0.39 or -1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.73B. AXTA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $34.20, offering almost -23.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.63% since then. We note from Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.27 million.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended AXTA as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) trade information

Instantly AXTA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 30.18 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.96% year-to-date, but still down -8.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) is -9.86% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.24, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AXTA is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -66.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -26.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) estimates and forecasts

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.72 percent over the past six months and at a 54.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 27.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 420.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. to make $1.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.70%. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -51.20% in 2021, but the outlook is positive 26.70% per year for the next five years.

AXTA Dividends

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 26.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, and 98.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.49%. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock is held by 497 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 8.37% of the shares, which is about 19.49 million shares worth $576.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.31% or 19.36 million shares worth $572.6 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 5.92 million shares worth $175.25 million, making up 2.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 5.14 million shares worth around $152.1 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.