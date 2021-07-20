APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) Stock Forecast 2021: $40.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 2.51 million shares of the APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) have been traded, and its beta is 4.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.26, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.68B. APA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.30, offering almost -40.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.84% since then. We note from APA Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.03 million.

APA Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended APA as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. APA Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) trade information

Instantly APA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.29% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 20.58 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.28% year-to-date, but still down -15.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) is -18.55% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.07, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APA is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -131.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

APA Corporation (APA) estimates and forecasts

APA Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.35 percent over the past six months and at a 325.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 167.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 506.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 64.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.46 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect APA Corporation to make $1.56 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.80%.

APA Dividends

APA Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 27 and August 02. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.58 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 0.58% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of APA Corporation shares, and 80.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.09%. APA Corporation stock is held by 636 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 11.77% of the shares, which is about 44.5 million shares worth $796.49 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.55% or 43.65 million shares worth $781.36 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Oakmark Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 28.53 million shares worth $510.68 million, making up 7.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Oakmark Fund held roughly 13.74 million shares worth around $246.01 million, which represents about 3.64% of the total shares outstanding.