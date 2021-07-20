Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AHPI) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 31.31 million shares of the Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) were traded, and its beta was -5.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.32, and it changed around $2.53 or 43.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.45M. AHPI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.27, offering almost -59.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.53% since then. We note from Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 46.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.92 million.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) trade information

Instantly AHPI has showed a green trend with a performance of 43.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.54 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.9%. The company’s shares are currently up 70.84% year-to-date, but still up 110.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) is 109.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.75 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 53.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AHPI is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -116.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -116.35% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.10%.

AHPI Dividends

Allied Healthcare Products Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.43% of Allied Healthcare Products Inc. shares, and 6.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.23%. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 1.34% of the shares, which is about 53862.0 shares worth $0.26 million.

Citadel Advisors LLC, with 1.11% or 44400.0 shares worth $0.21 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 53862.0 shares worth $0.26 million, making up 1.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 17178.0 shares worth around $81423.0, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.