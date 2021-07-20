Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 8.96 million shares of the Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.98M. ACST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.22, offering almost -159.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 63.83% since then. We note from Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.11 million.

Acasti Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ACST as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Acasti Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Instantly ACST has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5700 on Monday, 07/19/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.15% year-to-date, but still down -14.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is -9.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.25, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -88.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACST is forecast to be at a low of $0.25 and a high of $0.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 46.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

ACST Dividends

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 09.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.70% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, and 2.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.27%. Acasti Pharma Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2020, it held 0.92% of the shares, which is about 1.92 million shares worth $0.63 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.33% or 0.69 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Dec 30, 2020, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.17 million shares worth $0.13 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.