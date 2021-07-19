WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MAPS) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.81 million shares of the WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.11, and it changed around -$2.18 or -14.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.29B. MAPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.50, offering almost -125.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.99, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.8% since then. We note from WM Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 408.92K.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

Instantly MAPS has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.95 on Friday, 07/16/21 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.66% year-to-date, but still down -20.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) is -36.20% down in the 30-day period.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

WM Technology Inc. (MAPS) estimates and forecasts

MAPS Dividends

WM Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

WM Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.15% of WM Technology Inc. shares, and 14.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 15.30%. WM Technology Inc. stock is held by 73 institutions, with Fred Alger Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 18.69% of the shares, which is about 4.67 million shares worth $85.76 million.

Luxor Capital Group, LP, with 9.93% or 2.48 million shares worth $45.57 million as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2021. The former held 0.7 million shares worth $12.88 million, making up 2.81% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund held roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $5.45 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.