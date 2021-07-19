Why Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2021

In today’s recent session, 787,441 shares of the Safe-T Group Ltd(NASDAQ:SFET) have been traded, and its beta is 0. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.15, and it changed around -$0.06 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.91 Million. SFET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.98, offering almost -159.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.9, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.74% since then. We note from Safe-T Group Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 328.77 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 561.49 Million.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET): Trading Information Today

Although SFET has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.1% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of $1.45 on Tuesday, Jul 13 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.19% year-to-date, but still down -0.1855 over the last five days. On the other hand, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) is -0.19% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 90.84 Million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.16 day(s).

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET) projections and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of 0%. Safe-T Group Ltd earnings are expected to decrease by 0% in 2021, but the outlook is negative 0% per year for the next five years.

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)’s Biggest Investors

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.62% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares, and 5.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.83%. Safe-T Group Ltd stock is held by 13 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2021, it held 2.45% of the shares, which is about 734.93 Thousand shares worth $992.15 Thousand.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.83% or 548.85 Thousand shares worth $740.94 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.